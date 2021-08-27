Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 27 August 2021
10:18 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 27, 2021 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|165.8
|166.8
|Euro
|EUR
|194
|196
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|227
|230
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|45.2
|45.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44.2
|44.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118.5
|120.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.7
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|130.5
|132.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.6
|23.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.3
|23.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.75
|17.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.75
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.6
|36.95
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.35
|97.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.6
|40.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|119
|121
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.95
|18.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.4
|160.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- At least 90 including US soldiers killed in Kabul airport bombings11:42 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran to launch Roshan Apna Ghar scheme for overseas Pakistanis ...11:23 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Biden vows to hunt down Kabul attackers10:49 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:18 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
LUX Style Awards 2021 unveils nominations for its 20th edition
07:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Dirilis: Ertugrul to not be available on Netflix after Sept 2006:18 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Junaid Safdar leaves everyone awestruck with recitation of Sufiana ...04:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood criticised over her ‘tattoo addiction’03:56 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021