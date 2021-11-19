Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD − At least 10 people died of the novel disease while 418 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall death toll has now surged to 28,648 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,281,240.
Pakistan conducted a total of 40,143 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.04 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,083. Around 411 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,230,094.
Statistics 19 Nov 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 19, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,143
Positive Cases: 418
Positivity %: 1.04%
Deaths : 10
Patients on Critical Care: 1083
As many as 473,767 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,268 in Punjab, 179,421 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,427 in Islamabad, 33,425 in Balochistan, 34,527 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,405 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid ... 07:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
NEW YORK - America's top health body — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — has issued a ...
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:04 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan08:56 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 November 202108:39 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Sikhs open gurdwaras for prayers after Hindu extremists attack Muslim ...12:30 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan take on Bangladesh in first T20I today12:01 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Celebrities spotted at Momin Ali Munshi’s birthday bash06:10 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Kubra Khan's hilarious video goes viral05:40 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- TikToker Hareem Shah's prank call to Sheikh Rashid draws severe ...04:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021