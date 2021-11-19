Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan
Web Desk
08:56 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 10 people died of the novel disease while 418 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall death toll has now surged to 28,648 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,281,240.

Pakistan conducted a total of 40,143 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.04 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,083. Around 411 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,230,094.

As many as 473,767 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,268 in Punjab, 179,421 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,427 in Islamabad, 33,425 in Balochistan, 34,527 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,405 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid ... 07:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2021

NEW YORK - America's top health body — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — has issued a ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to train Afghan officials in air traffic ...
11:58 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Most of air quality monitors out of order in ...
09:41 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Muhammad Azfar Ahsan appointed Board of ...
08:14 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Pakistani blacksmith, 70, sets new world record
07:55 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Rawalpindi school teacher arrested for raping ...
06:54 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Online power of attorney: PM Imran launches ...
05:50 PM | 18 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala makes first public appearance with husband at London café
08:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr