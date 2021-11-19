Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD − At least 10 people died of the novel disease while 418 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall death toll has now surged to 28,648 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,281,240.

Pakistan conducted a total of 40,143 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.04 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,083. Around 411 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,230,094.

Statistics 19 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,143

Positive Cases: 418

Positivity %: 1.04%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1083 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 19, 2021

As many as 473,767 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,268 in Punjab, 179,421 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,427 in Islamabad, 33,425 in Balochistan, 34,527 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,405 in Gilgit-Baltistan.