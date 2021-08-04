Nadia Hussain contracts Covid-19

Known Pakistani model Nadia Hussain tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nadia Hussain took to Instagram and announced that she recently tested positive.

The Jalan star said she was not experiencing any major symptoms, apart from fever that lasted for two days. She requested her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Nadia wrote, “The freaking bug has caught me too!!!! Had managed to avoid it for all this time but it had to happen I guess!!! So far I’m good. Had fever only for 2 days. No major symptoms yet Alhamdulillah!!!.”

A number of Pakistani celebrities already contracted the virus amid its ongoing fourth wave in the country.

These include Adnan Siddiqui, Sumbul Iqbal and more recently Faisal Qureshi and Ushna Shah.