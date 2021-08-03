Faysal Quraishi tests positive for coronavirus
03:22 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Share
Faysal Quraishi is the latest Pakistan showbiz star who has contracted coronavirus.
Taking to Instagram, Faysal Quraishi he was safe and he quarantined himself at home.
He wrote, “Take care of your self and be safe this delta virus is closer...hits me yesterday so I'm in isolation for next few days ...#vaccinated ...still no symptoms."
Earlier this week, actor Ushna Shah and Adnan Siddiqui also announced their COVID-19 contraction. Shah said that she contracted the virus despite her vaccination.
Covid-19 is not a joke, take delta variant ... 11:55 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Talented Pakistani film and TV actress Ushna Shah announced on Monday that she has tested positive for ...
- Mahira Khan jolts the internet with killer dance moves in saree ...04:09 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
-
- PAKvWI: Pakistan eye series win against Windies in final T20I today03:24 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
-
-
Mahira Khan jolts the internet with killer dance moves in saree (VIDEO)
04:09 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Kabul security team gets briefing on alleged abduction of Afghan ...11:34 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021