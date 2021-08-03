Faysal Quraishi tests positive for coronavirus

Faysal Quraishi is the latest Pakistan showbiz star who has contracted coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Faysal Quraishi he was safe and he quarantined himself at home.

He wrote, “Take care of your self and be safe this delta virus is closer...hits me yesterday so I'm in isolation for next few days ...#vaccinated ...still no symptoms."

Earlier this week, actor Ushna Shah and Adnan Siddiqui also announced their COVID-19 contraction. Shah said that she contracted the virus despite her vaccination.