Faysal Quraishi tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
03:22 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Share

Faysal Quraishi is the latest Pakistan showbiz star who has contracted coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Faysal Quraishi he was safe and he quarantined himself at home.

He wrote, “Take care of your self and be safe this delta virus is closer...hits me yesterday so I'm in isolation for next few days ...#vaccinated ...still no symptoms."

Earlier this week, actor Ushna Shah and Adnan Siddiqui also announced their COVID-19 contraction. Shah said that she contracted the virus despite her vaccination.

Covid-19 is not a joke, take delta variant ... 11:55 PM | 2 Aug, 2021

Talented Pakistani film and TV actress Ushna Shah announced on Monday that she has tested positive for ...

