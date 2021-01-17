Pakistan's coronavirus monitoring body chief reveals when Chinese vaccine will be available in the country

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer has said that government has made approval to purchase coronavirus vaccine for the people of Pakistan and it would be available during the month of March.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), has given green signal for importing coronavirus vaccine to protect the masses from spreading virus, he stated in an interview with a private television channel yesterday.

Asad Umer, who is also the chief of National Command Operation Center (NCOC), said that after the availability of vaccine in Pakistan, the priority would be given to health workers and the people falling between 60-65 year of age. About training of the health workers, he said some 300,000 (three hundred thousand), healthcare workers had been imparted training for vaccination.

“We have granted approval of the vaccine Astrazeneca," while the discussion with Sinopharm, a Chinese company was also under progress, he revealed.

To a question about purchase of medicine, he said that private sector could import the vaccine after following the necessary procedure.