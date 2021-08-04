Police Martyrs Day: COAS Bajwa pays tribute to cops for their sacrifices

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid glowing tribute to the Pakistani cops on Police Martyrs Day, the military media wing said Wednesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the official handle of DG ISPR quoting Pakistan Army Chief shared a tweet which stated “Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country”.

Police Martyrs' Day is being observed today across Pakistan to pay tributes to those law enforcers who have rendered their lives for the stability of the country. Special events were held at provincial headquarters and at the district level to highlight the services of the police force.

Islamabad Police organized a candlelight vigil at D-Chowk to pay tribute to martyred cops and express solidarity with their families.

Inspector-General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, Advisor to Prime Minister Ali Awan, besides other senior police officials, members of civil society, traders, and media representatives attended the ceremony.

The nation is indebted to martyrs who laid down their lives for the security of the country and today's ceremony was being held to pay tributes to them, IGP Islamabad said while addressing at the ceremony.

The police force would continue efforts to serve the people with high spirit and all issues of families of martyred personnel would be resolved, Rehman added.

He also announced that several welfare steps for policemen had been initiated which include the provision of top medical facilities as well as their family members while MoUs with well-reputed private laboratories were signed in this regard.