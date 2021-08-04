J.Rashid & Sons opens Pakistan’s first tyre flagship store in Lahore

LAHORE - J. Rashid & Sons Pakistan’s Largest and Oldest tyre dealer is proud to announce the opening of Pakistan first tyre flagship store in Lahore.

The newly launched flagship store is located at Abul Hassan Isfahani road Faisal town. J. Rashid & Sons are operating all over Pakistan with a network of 6 outlets in Lahore and Karachi. J. Rashid & Sons Flagship store in Faisal town aims to provide an unparalleled and hassle-free shopping experience to their consumers as they venture out to buy tyres and rims for their cars. To celebrate the grand opening, J. Rashid & Sons offering the best deals and offers.

J. Rashid & Sons promise their customers the finest shopping experience with the largest of tyres and rims all under one roof. Being the pioneers in the industry they aim to open redefine the tyre/rim buying experience for people in Pakistan by opening flagship tyre stores all over the country and by offering quality imported tyre brands.

Sharing his views on the launch of the store, Tariq Rashid, CEO J. Rashid & Sons: “The new flagship store reflects J. Rashid & Sons strong relationship with their customers in Pakistan and portrays the brand's commitment to redefining the market. This store will help customers experience J. Rashid & Sons extensive product range and shopping experience. We will continue to work on expanding our network throughout Pakistan and bringing the best experience to our customers.”

To connect with them and stay updated with all J. Rashid & Sons news do follow them on their social media channels: Facebook: https://cutt.ly/8QzQnwI

J. Rashid is the oldest and the largest retail operating in Pakistan since 1948. It's been 73 years of service to our customers who count on us to deliver them with the best product and service. With retail sales of over 48000 tyres a month we are always looking for reliable suppliers to fulfil our needs. We import over 100 containers a month to cover our retail and wholesale operations.