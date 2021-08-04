Alizeh Shah flaunts her killer dance moves in new viral video

Alizeh Shah is a beautiful addition to the Pakistani entertainment industry and there is no stopping her massive fan following from stalking her.

The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous and a force to reckon with keeping in view her sizzling photoshoots and questionable wardrobe choices.

This time around, Alizeh's throwback dance video from her song Badnamiyan has set the temperature soaring high leaving her fans gushing.

Dressed in her Gen Z clothes, Shah dons a black tank top paired with slim fitted leather pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

Earlier, Alizeh and singer Sahir Ali Bagga teamed up for the Eid track Badnamiyan. Composed by Sahir himself, the upbeat song was written by Imran Raza.

Lately, Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan given the fact that the moral brigade is always on her case.

On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.