Alizeh Shah flaunts her killer dance moves in new viral video
Web Desk
02:12 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah flaunts her killer dance moves in new viral video
Share

Alizeh Shah is a beautiful addition to the Pakistani entertainment industry and there is no stopping her massive fan following from stalking her.

The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous and a force to reckon with keeping in view her sizzling photoshoots and questionable wardrobe choices.

This time around, Alizeh's throwback dance video from her song Badnamiyan has set the temperature soaring high leaving her fans gushing.

Dressed in her Gen Z clothes, Shah dons a black tank top paired with slim fitted leather pants. 

Earlier, Alizeh and singer Sahir Ali Bagga teamed up for the Eid track Badnamiyan. Composed by Sahir himself, the upbeat song was written by Imran Raza.

Lately, Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan given the fact that the moral brigade is always on her case.

On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.

Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video goes viral 04:21 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

Pakistani star model and actress Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video took the internet by storm. In the viral video, ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s ...
04:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Mahira Khan leaves fans thrilled with first ...
04:01 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Sarah Khan flaunts baby bump in new photos
03:30 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan's new dance video breaks the internet
01:44 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Anu Malik faces massive backlash for copying ...
02:35 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Nadia Hussain contracts Covid-19
12:44 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s mayoun (VIDEO)
04:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr