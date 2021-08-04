Anu Malik faces massive backlash for copying Israel’s national anthem

Bollywood has a long and illustrious history of plagiarism and this time around, Indian music director Anu Malik is under fire for copying Israel’s national anthem to compose ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’.

Twitter was beyond shocked when they spotted striking resemblances between the national anthem and Malik’s song from the 1996 film Diljale.

Needless to say, the dawning realisation that the famous Indian composer may have plagiarised the Israeli national anthem left social media into a frenzy.

Digging further in details, the similarity came to light after Artem Dolgopyat made history by winning Isreal's first Olympics gymnastics gold.

After the national anthem was played at the Tokyo Olympics, netizens flooded the internet with accusations directed towards Malik.

The keyboard warriors were quick to express their sentiments regarding the recent developments whilst keeping the humour element top-notch.

The patriotic song from the 1996 film Diljale was sung by Kumar Sanu and Aditiya Narayan and the video starred actor Ajay Devgn.

Earlier, the 60-year-old was accused of plagiarization with his songs Dil Mera Churaya Kyun, Kaho Na Kaho and Neend Churayi Meri.