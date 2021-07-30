Indian remake of Noor Jehan’s song in anti-Pakistan movie angers Twitter
Web Desk
09:49 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Indian remake of Noor Jehan’s song in anti-Pakistan movie angers Twitter
Bollywood's recreation of Pakistani song 'Zaalima Coca Cola' has created an uproar on the internet.

The rendition of queen of melody Noor Jehan's iconic tune Zaalima Coca Cola starring Nora Fatehi is a peppy dance number.

Touted as “party anthem of the year”, the irony wasn't lost on social media users as they pinpointed the fact that the song is for an 'anti-Pakistan' film

Bhuj: The Pride of India narates the events that occurred during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha, and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar in August.

Twitter was a war zone over the problematic plot shown to villainize Pakistan after the trailer was released. The song 'Zaalima Coca Cola' featuring actor Fatehi added the fuel to the fire.

Netizens were not impressed as they expressed their disappointment over the latest development. The Pakistani social media users were furious that Indian filmmakers are portraying Pakistan in a negative light all whilst borrowing songs from our legends.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the following recreation has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Vayu.

According to its YouTube description, the song has been licensed to YouTube on behalf of T-Series, EMI Pakistan and 1 Music Rights Societies. 

