04:04 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s belly dance moves in ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ set internet on ablaze
Bollywood’s dance queen Nora Fatehi set the internet on fire with her jaw-dropping dance moves in the new video.

‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ – the new song of Nora Fatehi released today. Back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks, the Dilbar famed dancer turn heads with killer dance moves.

Turning to Instagram, the 29-year-old uploaded a teaser of her performance. She captioned the post, “Song is out NOW link is in my bio.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CR3GK2gps60/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Nora Fatehi once again brings to the table a peppy dance number flaunting her insane belly dancing moves. The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India' released the film's new song 'Zaalima Cocoa Cola' featuring the Moroccan actress. Dancing to the tunes of the folksy track, Nora Fatehi aces the expression game effortlessly syncing to her mesmerizing dance moves.

Watch out the full song here:

