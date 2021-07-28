Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces

05:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of an innocent Kashmiri by the Indian Occupation Forces in a so-called “cordon-and-search” operation in Munand area of Kulgam district of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The further intensification of fake encounters in IIOJK is a matter of grave concern. Extra-judicial killings of young men, including teenage boys, and refusal to return human remains of those martyred is completely unlawful and reflects the moral bankruptcy of the Indian Occupation Forces, said Foreign Office in a statement.

The draconian military siege, extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations are ongoing in IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris.

India must realize that despite applying all tools of oppression and using state terrorism as a policy, it has failed to subjugate the will of the Kashmiri people.

The gross and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian Occupation Forces in IIOJK warrant investigation by the UN Commission of inquiry as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

“We once again call upon the international community to hold India accountable for the grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the statement read.

