Sindh government announces two public holidays

KARACHI – The Sindh government has declared two public holidays on the occasion of Ashura.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh, the province will observe public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram, corresponding to July 5 and 6, 2025.

All public and private educational institutions and offices will remain closed during these days. However, government and administrative departments assigned to processions will remain operational as usual, and essential service staff will not be covered under the holiday notification.

It is worth noting that Ashura will be observed across Pakistan on July 6 with religious fervor, and the federal government had already announced public holidays nationwide on 9th and 10th Muharram.

To maintain law and order during Muharram, special security measures have been put in place across all provinces, including the imposition of Section 144.

In Sindh, a ban on pillion riding will also be enforced on 9th and 10th Muharram.