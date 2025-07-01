Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market Dollar Rate of Dollar, Pound, Riyal – 1 July 2025

Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure as PKR depreciates slighlty against major foreign currencies in open market.

On July 1, 2025, US Dollar is being bought at Rs285.25 and sold at Rs286.25, amid demand for the greenback amid economic uncertainty and import pressures.

UK Pound (GBP) remains one of the most expensive foreign currencies in the local market, trading at Rs391.5 for buying and Rs394 for selling. The Euro (EUR) is also strong, with rates recorded at Rs333.6.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED) remain stable at Rs76.05–76.4 and Rs77.65–78.1, respectively.