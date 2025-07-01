Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market Dollar Rate of Dollar, Pound, Riyal – 1 July 2025

9:11 am | Jul 1, 2025

Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure as PKR depreciates slighlty against major foreign currencies in open market.

On July 1, 2025, US Dollar is being bought at Rs285.25 and sold at Rs286.25, amid demand for the greenback amid economic uncertainty and import pressures.

UK Pound (GBP) remains one of the most expensive foreign currencies in the local market, trading at Rs391.5 for buying and Rs394 for selling. The Euro (EUR) is also strong, with rates recorded at Rs333.6.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED) remain stable at Rs76.05–76.4 and Rs77.65–78.1, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling
US Dollar USD 285.35 286.15
Euro EUR 333.6 335.6
British Pound GBP 391.5 394
UAE Dirham AED 77.65 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.05 76.4
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.1 931.1
Bahraini Dinar BHD 754.1 763.1
Omani Riyal OMR 738.95 747.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 212
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.5 226.5
Swiss Franc CHF 343.9 346.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.03 171.03
Australian Dollar AUD 185 190
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.19 39.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.21 3.3
Japanese Yen JPY 1.96 2.06
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.45 67.05
Thai Baht THB 8.61 8.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.68 27.98
Swedish Krona SEK 29.56 29.86
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
   
