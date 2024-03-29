Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)