Pakistan Stock Market rallies into FY26 as KSE-100 touches 127,295 mark

By News Desk
10:05 am | Jul 1, 2025
Historic Day For Pakistan Stock Exchange As Market Crosses 100000 Milestone

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange started fiscal year 2025–26 on high optimistic note, as KSE-100 Index surged over 1,700 points within first hour of trading, showing strong investor confidence and positive economic sentiment.

The benchmark index reached 127,348 points, marking an impressive rise of 1,700 points. The rally was driven by strong buying interest across key sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration firms, and the power sector.

MCB, HUBCO, MARI, PRL, POL, MEBL, and NBP were all trading in the green, boosting the overall momentum. The bullish start followed a record-breaking close to the previous fiscal year.

Asian markets mostly edged higher. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index climbed 0.5%, led by a 1.8% jump in South Korea’s Kospi. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei dropped by up to 1.1% as the yen gained strength.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

