School timings changed in Islamabad for winter season

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has changed the timings of all state-run and private schools for the winter season.
A notification issued by Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) confirmed the new timings for all educational institutions in the urban and rural areas of capital.
The revised timings have come into effect from Tuesday, October 17 2023.
The notification said single-shift schools and colleges will commence clases from 8:00 am. to 2:00 pm on all weekedays except Friday when the classes will end at 12:30 pm.
Federal Directorate of Education also shared revised timings for double shift institutes in the region. It said morning shift will start from 8:00 am. to 1:00 pm. on weekdats and on Friday, it will continue till 12:30 pm.
Meanwhile, classes for evening shift will continue from 1 pm to 6 pm from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the second shift will start at 2:30 pm after Jumma break.
For postgraduate colleges, it said the classes will commence from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm or 4:00 pm.
School and colleges timings are being revised as temperature is expected to drop further in coming days.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.6
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.25
|175
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.16
|746.16
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.21
|38.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.09
|39.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.47
|35.82
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.37
|903.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.73
|59.33
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.31
|165.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.7
|26
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|720.82
|728.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.25
|76.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|198
|200
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.33
|25.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.98
|309.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.65
|7.8
Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
