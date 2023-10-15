Punjab announces new school timings for winter season

LAHORE – Punjab's interim government has changed the timings of all state-run and private schools across the province for the winter season.

The new school timings have been introduced to accommodate the changing daylight hours.

The new timings would be effective from October 16, 2023, and schools would commence on weekdays at 8:00 am and continue until 2:30 pm for all weekdays except Friday. On Fridays, the school timings would be 8:30 am to 12:15 pm.

The winter timings will remain enforced till spring and officials will announce a new schedule later.

Meanwhile, the announcement for winter vacations will be made later after officials meetings.