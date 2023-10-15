Honda CG 125 2024 installment plan 2023 with zero markup

Honda CG 125 holds a big share in the country's two-wheeler market, and now the Japanese auto giant come up with a 2024 model, which has no differences from the previous design, and fans are excited for new stickers and minor tweaks in the latest model.

The company claimed an increasing compression ratio, up-gradation of carburetor design with better airflow, improvising pistons, refreshing crank-shaft assembly, and redesigning the head and cylinder in the Honda 125 2024 model.

As Honda, and other automakers increased bike prices manifold, people are having hard times in the wake of soaring prices while demand for Honda two-wheelers has not been affected.

One of Honda’s most selling models is Honda CG125 which holds a reputation for its build quality and resale value. Most people use Honda CG 125 as a daily ride and the two-wheeler with a powerful engine and good build quality shares a considerable market.

Amid record-high prices, several companies collaborated with commercial banks and offered easy installment plans. The automaker offered easy installment plans with Bank Alfalah, MCB, and other banks, for easy installment plans.

Honda CG 125 2024 Installment plans

Total Price Rs234,900 3 Month Plan (Zero Markup) Rs78,300 (each installment) 6 Month Plan (Zero Markup) Rs43,700 (each installment) 1 Year Plan Rs23,950 18 Month Plan Rs17,440 2 Year Plan Rs14,250 30 Month Plan Rs12,375 3 Year Plan Rs11,100

Note: Only credit card holders of MCB, and other commercial banks can avail the above-mentioned offer.