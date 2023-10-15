  

Search

BusinessPakistan

Honda CG 125 2024 installment plan 2023 with zero markup

Web Desk
02:29 PM | 15 Oct, 2023
Honda CG 125 2024 installment plan 2023 with zero markup
Source: File Photo

Honda CG 125 holds a big share in the country's two-wheeler market, and now the Japanese auto giant come up with a 2024 model, which has no differences from the previous design, and fans are excited for new stickers and minor tweaks in the latest model. 

The company claimed an increasing compression ratio, up-gradation of carburetor design with better airflow, improvising pistons, refreshing crank-shaft assembly, and redesigning the head and cylinder in the Honda 125 2024 model. 

As Honda, and other automakers increased bike prices manifold, people are having hard times in the wake of soaring prices while demand for Honda two-wheelers has not been affected.

One of Honda’s most selling models is Honda CG125 which holds a reputation for its build quality and resale value. Most people use Honda CG 125 as a daily ride and the two-wheeler with a powerful engine and good build quality shares a considerable market.

Amid record-high prices, several companies collaborated with commercial banks and offered easy installment plans. The automaker offered easy installment plans with Bank Alfalah, MCB, and other banks, for easy installment plans.

Honda CG 125 2024 Installment plans 

Total Price  Rs234,900
3 Month Plan (Zero Markup) Rs78,300 (each installment)
6 Month Plan (Zero Markup) Rs43,700 (each installment)
1 Year Plan Rs23,950
18 Month Plan Rs17,440
2 Year Plan Rs14,250
30 Month Plan Rs12,375
3 Year Plan Rs11,100
Note: Only credit card holders of MCB, and other commercial banks can avail the above-mentioned offer.

Honda CD 70 and CD 70 Dream 2023 latest price in October

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:44 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Sindh MDCAT 2023 exam re-conduct date revealed

09:08 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee rate today – 15 October 2023

09:05 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

AED to PKR - UAE Dirhams to Pakistani Rupees rate today - 14 October ...

03:27 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Punjab Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions 2023-24 are open now; ...

12:57 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Pakistan Army team wins silver in UK’s Cambrian Patrol 2023 exercise

11:40 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2023 - Latest update here

Advertisement

Latest

02:29 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Honda CG 125 2024 installment plan 2023 with zero markup

Horoscope

08:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th October 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 15, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan - 14 October 2023

As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: