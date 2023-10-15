Internet floods with wishes for Babar Azam on 29th birthday

Babar Azam, the star cricketer for Pakistan and captain of the national side, turns 29 today (Sunday) as he leads his team through the difficult ICC World Cup match in India.

Babar Azam, who was born on October 15, 1994, has excelled in the sport of cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who recognised his commitment to the sport, sent him warm wishes and congratulations on his special day.

The PCB wished Babar on X, formerly known as Twitter. On his birthday, the cricket board issued a special message in appreciation of their captain.