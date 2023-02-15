Multan Sultans's star player Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of PSL8 due to injury

LAHORE – Multan Sultans were dealt with a heavy blow as their star pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Pakistan Super League PSL8.
His franchise confirmed the developments in a statement on Wednesday. Dahani was sidelined due to a fracture in his index finger which he suffered in the first match against Lahore Qalandars.
Sultan’s spokesperson said the 24-year-old was hit on the finger during the opening game and was advised to rest.
Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of #HBLPSL8 due to a fractured index finger in his bowling hand. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back with the team soon! pic.twitter.com/O7HqNGClzB— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
With Dahani’s injury, he has been replaced by Muhammad Ilyas. The team however will miss him as the young blood remained in the spotlight for his A-performance. The right-handed pacer took 55 wickets in 41 T20 matches over the course of his career.
His sudden departure from the squad will also affect the former champions as several Multan Sultans players including Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, and Joshua Little have still not joined them.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
