Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)Sports

Multan Sultans's star player Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of PSL8 due to injury

Web Desk 12:14 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
Multan Sultans's star player Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of PSL8 due to injury
Source: social media

LAHORE – Multan Sultans were dealt with a heavy blow as their star pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Pakistan Super League PSL8.

His franchise confirmed the developments in a statement on Wednesday. Dahani was sidelined due to a fracture in his index finger which he suffered in the first match against Lahore Qalandars.

Sultan’s spokesperson said the 24-year-old was hit on the finger during the opening game and was advised to rest.

With Dahani’s injury, he has been replaced by Muhammad Ilyas. The team however will miss him as the young blood remained in the spotlight for his A-performance. The right-handed pacer took 55 wickets in 41 T20 matches over the course of his career.

His sudden departure from the squad will also affect the former champions as several Multan Sultans players including Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, and Joshua Little have still not joined them.

PSL8: Multan Sultans lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PSL8: Multan Sultans lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

10:06 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

PSL8, Match 2: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings

11:58 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Bilaal Avaz all set to make debut in Peshawar Zalmi anthem

07:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Lahore Qalandars win PSL8 opener against Multan Sultans

12:36 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Security plan chalked out for PSL8 matches in Karachi

06:13 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Cabinet approves deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers troops for PSL8 security

05:36 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with new dance video

02:10 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 15th February 2023

08:51 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.

Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.

Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Karachi PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Islamabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Peshawar PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Quetta PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sialkot PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Attock PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujranwala PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Jehlum PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Multan PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Bahawalpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujrat PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nawabshah PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Chakwal PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Hyderabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nowshehra PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sargodha PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Faisalabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Mirpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: