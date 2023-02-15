Multan Sultans's star player Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of PSL8 due to injury

LAHORE – Multan Sultans were dealt with a heavy blow as their star pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Pakistan Super League PSL8.

His franchise confirmed the developments in a statement on Wednesday. Dahani was sidelined due to a fracture in his index finger which he suffered in the first match against Lahore Qalandars.

Sultan’s spokesperson said the 24-year-old was hit on the finger during the opening game and was advised to rest.

Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of #HBLPSL8 due to a fractured index finger in his bowling hand. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back with the team soon! pic.twitter.com/O7HqNGClzB — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023

With Dahani’s injury, he has been replaced by Muhammad Ilyas. The team however will miss him as the young blood remained in the spotlight for his A-performance. The right-handed pacer took 55 wickets in 41 T20 matches over the course of his career.

His sudden departure from the squad will also affect the former champions as several Multan Sultans players including Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, and Joshua Little have still not joined them.