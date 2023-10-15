Punjab University BA Associate Degree for Private Candidates 2024: Here's how to register!

The registration schedule for BA Associate Degree for Science, Arts, and Commerce for Private Candidates is made public by the Punjab University Registration Branch.

Submissions will begin on October 9, 2023. The deadline to submit registration forms for associate degree in arts, science, and commerce annual examination 2024 with a single is January 1, 2024 for private/external applicants.

The University of Punjab now offers the Associate Degree as a replacement for its previous BA and BSc programmes. Candidates are urged to register if they plan to take the University of Punjab's annual exams in 2024. January 31, 2024, is the last day to submit Private Registration Forms with a double fees.

Candidates are eligible for registration in the Associate degree programme if they took the intermediate exams in 2023 or earlier.

Guidelines for Registration

Candidates who have passed the Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce Annual Examination 2024 Part-I and have earned an FA/F.Sc. or equivalent in an annual examination held in 2023 or earlier may register by post.

Candidates who have already been admitted to the University of Punjab or any affiliated colleges for an Associate Degree in Arts, Science, or Commerce, or a BS (Hons), can not apply for the Registration of Private Associate Degree Arts, Science, or Commerce Part-I.

Candidates (Private/Regular) who have already registered need not submit the registration form. The Registration Number that has already been assigned is acceptable. If the registration card is lost, a duplicate registration card may be obtained by paying a fee of Rs100 in the bank at the registration branch.

Only online registration forms will be accepted. After completing it in accordance with the website's instructions, print your online registration form. Send your completed Registration Form (Attested) together with original bank challan and attested photocopies of all academic records by mail to the Registration Branch at the address listed below.

How to fill Online Enrollment Form

To fill out the online registration form, go to Punjab University's website (http://register.pu.edu.pk).

While filling out the Online Registration Form, the candidate must attentively read the website's instructions. The instructions include answers to any questions you might have.

If you stopped filling out your online registration form at any point and would like to pick up where you left off, click Edit Registration and enter your CNIC number.

Your form will then reappear from the same stage/step. (It is necessary to input the correct CNIC Number.)

Visit the Punjab University website at http://www.pu.edu.pk or http://registration.pu.edu.pk for more information. Please contact 042-111-00-1882 ext. 183 for more details.

Fee Structure

Single Fee: PKR: 6200/-

Schedule: October 09 to January 01, 2024

Single Fee + 1000 Fine:

Fee: PKR: 7200/-

Schedule: January 02, 2024, to January 31, 2024

Double Fee: PKR: 12,400/-

Schedule: February 01 to March 15, 2024