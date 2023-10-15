  

Search

Pakistan

Punjab University BA Associate Degree for Private Candidates 2024: Here's how to register!

Web Desk
04:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2023
Punjab University BA Associate Degree for Private Candidates 2024: Here's how to register!

The registration schedule for BA Associate Degree for Science, Arts, and Commerce for Private Candidates is made public by the Punjab University Registration Branch. 

Submissions will begin on October 9, 2023. The deadline to submit registration forms for associate degree in arts, science, and commerce annual examination 2024 with a single is January 1, 2024 for private/external applicants.

The University of Punjab now offers the Associate Degree as a replacement for its previous BA and BSc programmes. Candidates are urged to register if they plan to take the University of Punjab's annual exams in 2024. January 31, 2024, is the last day to submit Private Registration Forms with a double fees. 

Candidates are eligible for registration in the Associate degree programme if they took the intermediate exams in 2023 or earlier. 

Guidelines for Registration

Candidates who have passed the Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce Annual Examination 2024 Part-I and have earned an FA/F.Sc. or equivalent in an annual examination held in 2023 or earlier may register by post.

Candidates who have already been admitted to the University of Punjab or any affiliated colleges for an Associate Degree in Arts, Science, or Commerce, or a BS (Hons), can not apply for the Registration of Private Associate Degree Arts, Science, or Commerce Part-I.

Candidates (Private/Regular) who have already registered need not submit the registration form. The Registration Number that has already been assigned is acceptable. If the registration card is lost, a duplicate registration card may be obtained by paying a fee of Rs100 in the bank at the registration branch.

Only online registration forms will be accepted. After completing it in accordance with the website's instructions, print your online registration form. Send your completed Registration Form (Attested) together with original bank challan and attested photocopies of all academic records by mail to the Registration Branch at the address listed below. 

How to fill Online Enrollment Form

To fill out the online registration form, go to Punjab University's website (http://register.pu.edu.pk).

While filling out the Online Registration Form, the candidate must attentively read the website's instructions. The instructions include answers to any questions you might have.

If you stopped filling out your online registration form at any point and would like to pick up where you left off, click Edit Registration and enter your CNIC number. 

Your form will then reappear from the same stage/step. (It is necessary to input the correct CNIC Number.) 

Visit the Punjab University website at http://www.pu.edu.pk or http://registration.pu.edu.pk for more information. Please contact 042-111-00-1882 ext. 183 for more details.

Fee Structure

Single Fee: PKR: 6200/-

Schedule: October 09 to January 01, 2024

Single Fee + 1000 Fine: 

Fee: PKR: 7200/-

Schedule: January 02, 2024, to January 31, 2024

Double Fee: PKR: 12,400/-

Schedule: February 01 to March 15, 2024

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:29 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Honda CG 125 2024 installment plan 2023 with zero markup

01:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Punjab announces new school timings for winter season

09:55 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

KP govt terminates associate degree programme at all colleges 

03:27 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Punjab Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions 2023-24 are open now; ...

12:24 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Passport delivery face delay in Pakistan, here’s why?

11:40 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2023 - Latest update here

Advertisement

Latest

04:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Punjab University BA Associate Degree for Private Candidates 2024: Here's how to register!

Horoscope

08:00 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 15, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 15, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan today

As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: