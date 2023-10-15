Urvashi Rautela lost her 24K gold iPhone during Pakistan vs India match

Pakistan wasn't the only one to lose in the World Cup match between Pakistan and India, Urvashi Rautela also bore loss at the stadium — a pretty hefty one!

The acclaimed beauty pageant queen and actress, Rautela, took to social media to seek help in recovering her expensive 24-carat gold iPhone.

Rautela, who is also a cricket fanatic, was among the constellation of Bollywood stars gracing the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the highly anticipated Pakistan Vs. India match in the World Cup 2023, hosted by the latter.

However, all went downhill when Rautela lost her phone at the jam-packed stadium.

"Lost my 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help,” the star shared on social media platform, X, formely known as Twitter.

“Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak @modistadium @ahmedabadpolice. Tag someone who can help (sic),” she pleaded.