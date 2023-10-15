Urvashi Rautela lost her 24K gold iPhone during Pakistan vs India match

Pakistan wasn't the only one to lose in the World Cup match between Pakistan and India, Urvashi Rautela also bore loss at the stadium — a pretty hefty one!
The acclaimed beauty pageant queen and actress, Rautela, took to social media to seek help in recovering her expensive 24-carat gold iPhone.
Rautela, who is also a cricket fanatic, was among the constellation of Bollywood stars gracing the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the highly anticipated Pakistan Vs. India match in the World Cup 2023, hosted by the latter.
However, all went downhill when Rautela lost her phone at the jam-packed stadium.
"Lost my 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help,” the star shared on social media platform, X, formely known as Twitter.
“Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak @modistadium @ahmedabadpolice. Tag someone who can help (sic),” she pleaded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 15, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.