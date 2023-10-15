Muslim TV anchors taken off air by US news network as Gaza braces for Israeli ground assault

WASHINGTON – Three noted TV show hosts have been taken off the air by US news network MSNBC as Israeli forces prepared for a ground assault on Gaza.
The development comes as journalists across the globe are raising voices as humanitarian supplies have been stopped in Gaza for a week now, and it becomes a matter of life and death for people in occupied territory.
Amid the dissent from Muslims world, the US news channel MSNBC, which is owned by NBCUniversal, and is subsidiary of Comcast, removed three Muslim anchors, and suspended their shows.
US publication Semafor reported that appearances by three Muslim journalists Ayman Mohieddine, Mehdi Hasan, and Ali Velshi were canceled the past week, and shows were not aired on Thursday despite being scheduled.
These journalists are said to be experts on the Palestine-Israel issue, and were vocal on social media about the atrocities of Jewish forces.
Meanwhile, MSNBC turned down that Muslim anchors had been taken off the air, maintaining that TV network opted to stick with more what it said to be ‘recognisable faces’.
