Turkish Airlines blacklists chef for food related stunt mid-flight

Web Desk 08:56 PM | 25 Jul, 2023
When it comes to face value, Turkish Airlines does not play! In a recent startling series of events, the top notch airline blacklisted one of its customers for compromising on the airline's quality and tarnishing its image.

The blacklisting event occured when Mehmet Sur, a participant from the popular cooking show MasterChef, was seen doing bizarre stints — involving food — during his flight from Istanbul to Gaziantep. 

Sur, who was travelling in Business Class, was served a traditional Turkish delicacy but, his little joke got him in trouble.

In a video uploaded by the chef, Sur was seen enjoying Sheridan, a dish made from a small ventricle of a sheep stuffed with rice and spices, when he took out a lemon supposedly hidden inside his shirt, and squeezed it on the food.

Lo and behold, the video spread like wildfire, with consequences on the way.

When word reached Turkish Airlines, they imposed a strict six-month blacklist on Sur, an action that served as a warning to those who could potentially pose as a risk to its reputation.

Salt Bae barred from US Open Cup final

