Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali embrace Barbie and Ken avatars

There's nothing as pleasing as watching your favourite on-screen couple embracing different avatars. With AI technology accessible to all, watching reel life couples donning different forms is no more a dream but reality.

The blockbuster Pakistani drama serial Tere Bin's lead cast — Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali — has been dominating the screens and are now going to take over Barbie land.

Most recently, a Pakistani photographer shared AI generated images of Zaidi and Ali in Barbie and Ken's avatars, respectively.

Zaidi owned the look with blonde hair and signature Barbie dress, while Ali looked dashing in a suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Ali Khan (@muhammadali_thephotoneers)

Barbie, one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, premiered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9 and was theatrically released in the United States on July 21.

In Pakistan, the Censor Board in Punjab created a lot of hype by temporarily banning the film over 'objectionable' content.

"The movie was banned due to objectionable content," Ali Nawaz Awan, Secretary Information for Punjab, said on Monday. "Objectionable dialogues" have been removed from the film and the censor board will review it again for a decision about screening.

The ban was lifted after the censor board reevaluated the movie and removed the objectionable content.