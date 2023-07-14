Selena Gomez to SRK: AI brings Hollywood and Bollywood stars in Pakistan

The AI-generated avatars craze is getting out of hands! After billionaires became bodybuilders and politicians became rockstars, why not imagine Hollywood and Bollywood artists visiting Pakistan?

Most recently, a Pakistani IT expert used AL to produce striking pictures of world famous film and sports stars in a Pakistani environment.

From American singer Selena Gomez donning a traditional shalwar kameez to Bollywood's Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan wearing a colorful suit in the rocky hills of Quetta, and football legend Lionel Messi chilling with his cattle, there's everything for social media users to enjoy.

Not only that, the artist also reimagined 90's stars including late Lady Diana, American singer Madonna, and former Pakistani cricketer and PM Imran Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Akram (@boorayy__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Akram (@boorayy__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Akram (@boorayy__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Akram (@boorayy__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Akram (@boorayy__)