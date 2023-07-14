Muneeb Butt shares mind-blowing avatar transformation for 'Motia Sarkar'

From essaying run-of-the- mill characters to portraying an intersex individual on small screen, Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt came a long way. The handsome hunk is recognized for his impeccable acting skills and dedication to his profession.
In another instance of showing his commitment to characters, the Baandi star took to Instagram to share his latest, mind-blowing avatar from his latest project.
Anticipating his millions of followers to "stay tuned," Butt shared how his "extraordinary character transcends from a notorious pimp in a red-light district to a spiritual seeker."
Sharing a bunch of stills from the set of Motia Sarkar, Butt added, “Stay tuned for an extraordinary character where my role transcends from a notorious pimp in a red-light district to a spiritual seeker."
The Qarar actor also shed light on how the industry and the audience prefer oft-used tropes and cliché characters, and that he is always looking out to "explore" his craft and "push boundaries."
"In our field where such roles are scarce, I try to make sure to fearlessly explore my craft, pushing boundaries and getting out of my comfort zone," he shared.
"Hope my audience and fans will like it airing soon! “MOTIA SARKAR” Butt added excitedly.
Social media users including actor Imran Ashraf lauded Butt for his stellar transformation.
On the acting front, Butt's recent works include Qaraar, Mujhay Vida Kar, Baddua, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Qalandar, Sar-e-Rah, and Tere Aany Se.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jul-2023/pakistan-receives-dollar-1-2bn-loan-from-imf-dar
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
