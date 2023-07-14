Muneeb Butt shares mind-blowing avatar transformation for 'Motia Sarkar'

From essaying run-of-the- mill characters to portraying an intersex individual on small screen, Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt came a long way. The handsome hunk is recognized for his impeccable acting skills and dedication to his profession.

In another instance of showing his commitment to characters, the Baandi star took to Instagram to share his latest, mind-blowing avatar from his latest project.

Anticipating his millions of followers to "stay tuned," Butt shared how his "extraordinary character transcends from a notorious pimp in a red-light district to a spiritual seeker."

Sharing a bunch of stills from the set of Motia Sarkar, Butt added, “Stay tuned for an extraordinary character where my role transcends from a notorious pimp in a red-light district to a spiritual seeker."

The Qarar actor also shed light on how the industry and the audience prefer oft-used tropes and cliché characters, and that he is always looking out to "explore" his craft and "push boundaries."

"In our field where such roles are scarce, I try to make sure to fearlessly explore my craft, pushing boundaries and getting out of my comfort zone," he shared.

"Hope my audience and fans will like it airing soon! “MOTIA SARKAR” Butt added excitedly.

Social media users including actor Imran Ashraf lauded Butt for his stellar transformation.

On the acting front, Butt's recent works include Qaraar, Mujhay Vida Kar, Baddua, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Qalandar, Sar-e-Rah, and Tere Aany Se.