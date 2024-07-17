Dubai Royal Sheikha Mahra getting a divorce from Sheikh Mana?

Sheikha Mahra, the famous UAE Royal member and daughter of bint Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stunned everyone by announcing her divorce online.

Mahra, who tied the knot last year, wrote divorce three times, sparking concerns among her fans, who raised various questions.

Social media users also noted that Mahra and her husband unfollowed each other and removed their shared photos, including those from their wedding in June 2023.

She earlier shared a cryptic post with her daughter with captio saying Just the two of us.

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The royal family member is known for her love for horse racing as she attends events regularly.