Ayesha Omar opens up about father, family in rare post

Pakistani film and TV actress Ayesha Omar has opened up about her father and family in a rare and emotional Instagram post, revealing the personal details she never shared before.

The Bulbulay actress took to Instagram to share her feelings on her father’s death anniversary. She wrote, “Dads barsi today. He died many many years ago in Karachi, leaving 4 children behind. Two from his British wife before he married my mom. And two from my mom (including me). As most of you know, mom never remarried and raised me and my brother up single-handedly, fighting the worst of odds and navigating through life’s toughest roads. It hasn’t been easy. But it’s made us who we are. And I’m so so proud of my family. Each one of us.

“It’s always a strange day for me since I never knew my father. He died before I turned two. I grew listening to beautiful things about him… what a soft, gentle, loving, poetic soul he was. Yet full of energy. High on life in his best years. I never knew how to feel about him. What to make of him. What to think. But as I grow older and learn more about myself, I sometimes feel his presence not just around me, but in me, in my feelings, in my emotions, in my choices. In my highs and my lows. At my best and my worst. I turn to that presence more and more, for advice, for guidance and for love. For comfort. That presence consoles me when I make choices that hurt me, or when I’m wronged and misunderstood, when Im feeling lost and confused… and that presence pats me on the back when i make better ones and stay true to my heart. That presence talks to me with deep understanding and yes, love. The love that I had never known and was always trying hard to find. I’m beginning to get closer to it.

“I hope Abbu’s soul is looking down at us and smiling. With pride and contentment.

“Please say a little prayer for his soul today. And for me. For Allah to always protect me and guide me.

“Sending love and prayers to all of you.

“P.s. mama and @aziomar, Jamila apa and Rashad bhai, wish we were all together today but then we always are. In soul.”