Two policemen martyred, 18 wounded in Quetta blast
Share
Two policemen were martyred and 18 others were wounded when an explosive device planted on a motorcycle exploded on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Sunday evening.
Police said the explosion took place near the city's University Chowk and that the explosive device was planted on a motorcycle. The explosion took place near a police van, resulting in death of two policemen.
The injured were shifted to the city's Civil Hospital, the deputy inspector general of police in Quetta said, adding that the explosion shattered windows of the nearby buildings.
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the incident.
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is on a visit to Quetta, also condemned the incident.
"Condemn the bomb blast in Quetta. The government must stop appeasing terrorists and implement the National Action Plan," he wrote on Twitter.
Condemn the bomb blast in Quetta. The government must stop appeasing terrorists and implement the National Action Plan.— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 8, 2021
- Two policemen martyred, 18 wounded in Quetta blast10:20 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
-
- Former MNA Jamshed Dasti’s brother shot dead while presiding over ...08:46 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Tokyo Olympics conclude with US, China scrambling for top position ...08:16 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Fawad Khan spends quality time with family in Skardu04:37 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat caught flirting with Fiza Ali, video goes viral03:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021