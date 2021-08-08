Two policemen martyred, 18 wounded in Quetta blast

Two policemen were martyred and 18 others were wounded when an explosive device planted on a motorcycle exploded on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Sunday evening.

Police said the explosion took place near the city's University Chowk and that the explosive device was planted on a motorcycle. The explosion took place near a police van, resulting in death of two policemen.

The injured were shifted to the city's Civil Hospital, the deputy inspector general of police in Quetta said, adding that the explosion shattered windows of the nearby buildings.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the incident.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is on a visit to Quetta, also condemned the incident.

"Condemn the bomb blast in Quetta. The government must stop appeasing terrorists and implement the National Action Plan," he wrote on Twitter.