NAB files supplementary reference against ex-PM Abbasi in LNG case
Web Desk
06:42 PM | 7 Sep, 2020
NAB files supplementary reference against ex-PM Abbasi in LNG case
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a supplementary reference against 22 accused in LNG case including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismael.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on the reference moved by NAB against PML-N's stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. The former prime minister and other accused appeared before the court and mark their attendances.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the supplementary reference had been filed against the accused.

They could collect copies of this, he said, adding that a few accused were not in attendance.

The court served notices to five accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing. It may be mentioned here that Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, the son of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also been included in the list of accused people. The court adjourned hearing of the case till September 22.

More From This Category
Federal Cabinet to review economic, political ...
10:54 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse claims six lives in Lahore
10:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy fully capable, vigilantly guarding ...
09:59 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy Day being observed today 
09:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs NDMA to assess rain damages in ...
08:44 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
CPEC to expand further despite negative ...
11:37 PM | 7 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez says all her exes think she’s crazy
11:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr