Salt Bae barred from US Open Cup final

World famous Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, aka Salt Bae, has his fan moment turned into a disaster.

The renowned chef's appearance at this year's FIFA World Cup final in Qatar and his subsequent pictures with Lionel Messi and the Argentinian team have landed him in hot waters.

Gokce has now been banned from US Open Cup final for his cringe-inducing pictures and gestures during the FIFA celebrations at the Lusail Stadium.

US Open Cup — founded in 1914 is the most prestigious soccer competition in the United States.

FIFA rules state that the World Cup trophy can be held only by the tournament winners, FIFA officials and heads of state.

Gokce was photographed holding and kissing the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy after Argentina beat France in the final match. He also posted his pictures with the trophy on social media.

Gokce was seen grabbing Messi's arm — who was visibly bothered and tried to side himself — also posing with players like Angel di Maria and Lisandro Martinez.

The chef crossed the line when he sunk his teeth into a player’s medal. Earlier, Gokce posted a video of himself sitting alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

However severe the case is, social media users have given mixed reviews with many people suggesting this ban made Gokce much more famous.

Gokce posted a bunch of Instagram posts with Argentina's team earlier.

Salt Bae is a Dubai-based Turkish entrepreneur amd chef widely known for his technique for preparing and seasoning meat and steak. Gokce owns a chain of luxury restaurants around the world. Gokce became an Internet meme after his technique went viral.

In a related development, FIFA are investigating how Salt Bae gained "undue access" to the pitch after the World Cup final where he enthusiastically posed for photos with surprised Argentina players including a bemused and irritated Lionel Messi.