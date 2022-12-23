UAE braces for Corporate Tax amid spree of reforms

Corporate Tax in UAE to be imposed from June 2023
The government of UAE would be imposing a corporate tax starting June, 2023 with firms posting Dh375,000 profit per annum to pay 9% tax.
The Corporate Tax will apply to all businesses and individuals conducting business activities under a commercial licence in the UAE as well as free zone businesses (The UAE CT regime will continue to honour the CT incentives currently being offered to free zone businesses that comply with all regulatory requirements and that do not conduct business set up in the UAE’s mainland.)
Moreover, it will be imposed on foreign entities and individuals only if they conduct a trade or business in the UAE in an ongoing or regular manner.
A statement by the authorities said that the ‘introduction of Corporate Tax is intended to help the UAE achieve its strategic objectives and accelerate its development and transformation’.
Businesses engaged in the extraction of natural resources are exempt from the tax as these businesses will remain subject to the current Emirate-level corporate taxation.
Moreover, dividends and capital gains earned by a UAE business from its qualifying shareholdings will be exempt from the tax. On the same lines, qualifying intra-group transactions and reorganizations will not be subject to the tax, provided the necessary conditions are met.
The corporate tax will not apply to an individual earnings salary and other employment income, whether received from the public or the private sector
Moreover, it will not be levied on interest and other income earned by an individual from bank deposits or saving schemes.
Moreover, a foreign investor’s income earned from dividends, capital gains, interest, royalties and other investment returns is also exempted.
Investment in real estate by individuals in their personal capacity is also out of the purview of the tax as well as dividends, capital gains and other income earned by individuals from owning shares or other securities in their personal capacity.
The UAE government seems to be introducing a spree of reforms to shore up its economy. The authorities are also mulling over imposing a tax on the overcrowding of residential areas. A campaign in this regard would be kicked off in the next few months under which a fine to the tune of 1 Million Dh would be imposed on the violators.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.15
|606.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.22
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|
21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.43
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
