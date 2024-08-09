Search

Ushna Shah hits back at trolls objecting to her dress

Web Desk
08:58 PM | 9 Aug, 2024
Ushna Shah
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has addressed ongoing criticism of her clothing, clarifying that it's her followers, not her husband, who have an issue with her wardrobe choices.

The Balaa star has long been the target of online trolling and harsh scrutiny over her attire, and she's previously responded to such comments.

However, Ushna now says she's "over it" and that the moral policing from her Pakistani fans no longer affects her.

"A girl from a liberal background, who grew up in Canada and wore shorts with her friends, is now married to a white man from a similar background who doesn’t mind if she shows her legs when they’re abroad," she wrote on her Instagram story.

In her statement, the Pakistani star also referenced the uproar over her wedding dress and dancing on her special day, which had sparked controversy among Pakistani netizens.

Criticizing her detractors, the Cheekh actor admitted that apologizing for her wedding outfit was "the biggest mistake" she had ever made, as it only fueled further criticism.

Ushna pointed out that those who criticize her clothing are often the same people who "drool over" Bollywood dancers like Nargis Fakhri, who is also Pakistani and Muslim, yet continue to "annihilate us for having a liberal upbringing that differs from theirs."

"I’m too old to cater to your hypocrisy. I choose to live my life and be happy," the Habs actor concluded.

It's worth noting that Ushna’s red lehenga and choli at her wedding sparked outrage in the country, with some viewing it as a symbol of Indian culture. The online backlash prompted the actor to apologize for "hurting the sentiments" of her fans and later deactivate her account to take a break from the drama.
 

Ushna Shah hits back at trolls objecting to her dress

