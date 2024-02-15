Ayeza Khan melts hearts with pre-birthday message for hubby Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, Lollywood's favourite star couple, have proven their mettle every step of the way on their remarkable journey from a humble beginning to stardom.

Their rise to the top wasn't a walk in the park. It's the result of years of hard work, their commitment to their craft and their determination to clear all the hurdles with patience. From Ayeza's captivating performance in "Mere Humsafar" to Danish's nuanced portrayal in "Deewangi," their individual achievements are commendable. But what truly sets them apart is the synergy they create together. Their onscreen chemistry leaves the audience mesmerized.

Beyond the red carpets and award nights, Ayeza and Danish cherish the joy of parenthood, raising two beautiful children. Fans get occasional glimpses into their happy family moments, witnessing the love and warmth they exude as parents and partners. Despite the limelight, the couple tends to keep their personal lives private, not frequently sharing glimpses into their family moments.

However, Danish's birthday became an exception. Ayeza, breaking her usual pattern, penned a heartfelt pre-birthday message filled with love and appreciation for her husband. The message, accompanied by endearing snapshots capturing the essence of their relationship, offered a rare glimpse into their private world.

"Before we celebrate another birthday together, I just want to share the beautiful days we are spending together and the hundreds of thousands to come. We don’t share or post about our personal life on social media anymore because we are honestly very busy with work and raising our kids. However, sometimes I like to share our memories because our fans are also part of our journey, and they want to see how love grows with time. And this is just a beautiful video for my dear husband, whose birthday is tomorrow, but celebrations have begun now."

On the work front, the couple was recently seen in a Ramadan Transmission drama Chaand Tara. Khan will also be seen in Jaan-e-Jahaan, while Taimoor was seen in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.