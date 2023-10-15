Mahira Khan stands in solidarity with Palestinians amidst ongoing conflict

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, came out in support of Palestine amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict that started on October 07, and took lives of thousands of people.

The Raees star — Khan's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan — is using her social media platform to show solidarity with her Muslim brothers and sisters, and lamented the bloodshed of innocent people.

Previously, the Bin Roye star was hush-hush over the matter, prompting fans to believe that the Superstar actress wants to maintain a neutral ground, however, Khan's recent post quashed all such rumors.

Taking to platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star raised her voice for the oppressed Palestinian children.

Retweeting a post that, “I wish I could hide you in my heart when the bomb falls,” with an image of a Palestinian child wearing Palestine's flag, looking over buildings on fire, the actress shared, “I wish, I wish, I wish.”

I wish I wish I wish.. https://t.co/1atOc19sCf — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 15, 2023

After the historic and surprising attack on Israel by the Palestinian freedom organisation Hamas, the Israeli forces have been furiously bombarding Gaza since Saturday.

Israeli forces are indiscriminately targeting residential buildings, women and children, causing massive civilian casualties.

Since the attacks of Hamas on Israel, Israel has intensified its cruelty on the Palestinian people. The number of martyred Palestinians reached 2329 in the Israeli bombardment on Gaza since Saturday, while 9 thousand 700 people have been injured and 300,000 people have been displaced.