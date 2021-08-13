Pakistani stars pay heartfelt tributes to Durdana Butt

The news of the demise of renowned Pakistani actress Durdana Butt has left everyone in a state of utter shock and sadness.

The veteran actress breathed her last on Thursday. Earlier, she had been placed on a ventilator. The renowned star was 83 and had been battling both cancer and COVID-19.

Pakistani stars and fans also took to social media to share their condolences. Her demise was met with an outpour of grief and love by her massive fan following and members of showbiz.

Mahira Khan, Azfar Rehman and Alizeh Shah paid touching tributes to veteran actress Durdana Butt.

Always the brightest in the room.. and the kindest. Durdana Apa, you shall be missed ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gFa5kIZPp6 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 13, 2021

Actor Khalid Malik wrote on Instagram, “Durdana (Dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator. Inna lillahi wa inna illahi rajioon. The wise. The humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul, now back in His embrace.”

Actor Simi Raheel wrote, “It was the 70s. I was at PTV Lahore to do a play for Mohammed Nisar Hussain called Aghosh-e-Wida by Ashfaq Ahmed sahab, and that was when we acted together for the first time. Durdana Butt was an iconic, larger than life, gentle soul. She happily went around Lahore on a motorcycle all over town and was a known figure in the city.”

Butt was laid to rest after Asr prayers on Thursday. The family urged all attendees to follow COVID 19 precautions.