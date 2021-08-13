Alizeh Shah shares her ultra glam look in latest video
Web Desk
05:12 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah shares her ultra glam look in latest video
Share

Ehd-e-Wafa star Alizeh Shah's drop-dead gorgeous looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the budding star turns heads with her every move.

Lately, her fashion and wardrobe choices were labelled questionable by the masses with the moral brigade always on her case.

This time around, Shah left her massive fan following gushing as she flaunted her ultra-glam look in the recent viral video.

In the viral clip, the 21-year-old actor enchants her admirers just by her smile whilst looking super adorable.

On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.

Directed by Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida‘s director Barkat Sidiki, the drama is penned by Aliya Bukhari.

Alizeh Shah gets trolled over new hairstyle 03:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

Alizeh Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan given the fact that the moral brigade is always ...

More From This Category
Stars defend Nimra Khan amid divorce fiasco
04:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Pakistani stars pay heartfelt tributes to Durdana ...
04:31 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
It's official! Nasir Khan Jan is now married
04:08 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Nazia Hassan was poisoned by ex-husband: Zohaib ...
11:31 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith trolled over tweet about Nusrat ...
07:45 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Nimra Khan's ex-husband Raja Azam confirms divorce
11:19 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah shares her ultra glam look in latest video
05:12 PM | 13 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr