Alizeh Shah shares her ultra glam look in latest video
Ehd-e-Wafa star Alizeh Shah's drop-dead gorgeous looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the budding star turns heads with her every move.
Lately, her fashion and wardrobe choices were labelled questionable by the masses with the moral brigade always on her case.
This time around, Shah left her massive fan following gushing as she flaunted her ultra-glam look in the recent viral video.
In the viral clip, the 21-year-old actor enchants her admirers just by her smile whilst looking super adorable.
On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.
Directed by Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida‘s director Barkat Sidiki, the drama is penned by Aliya Bukhari.
