realme to launch 100M sales milestone product GT Master Edition Series and other product lines on 23rd

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, officially exceeded 100M in cumulative shipment volume of smartphones*. At the same time, reaching 100M in 37 months makes realme the fastest smartphone brand in the world to exceed 100M sales*. To top that off, realme also touched two million in sales since their operations in Pakistan, making it the fastest growing smartphone brand in the country. To celebrate this achievement, realme will launch its realme GT Master Edition Series and new product lines on Monday, August 23, 2021.

realme GT Master Edition Series, the brand’s most high-end flagship, is designed by famous Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, who has previously explored new smartphone aesthetics.

Apart from smartphones, realme will also debut other aspects of its TechLife ecosystem at the event, while underscoring its intention of becoming the fastest-growing brand and disruptor in the new product categories.

The event shall also witness the launch of realme’s biggest promotion of the year to thank all 100 million users for their support over the past three years. The promotion will include 61 markets, covering all product categories. The launch event will be held online on realme official social media platforms, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook. Stay tuned!

* Data source: Counterpoint, Strategy Analytics, Canalys 2021 Q2 smartphone shipment report

* Data source: Strategy Analytics: realme is Fastest Brand Ever to Ship 100 Million Smartphones

