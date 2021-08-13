COVID-19: HBL Drive-Through Vaccination Facility opens at Karachi stadium

KARACHI – The Habib Bank Limited (HBL), in collaboration with the Government of Sindh, has inaugurated a COVID-19 Drive-through Vaccination Facility at the National Stadium Karachi.

The facility will be operational from 10 AM to 10 PM daily and citizens will be able to avail this drive-through facility, free of charge. The vaccination is being undertaken by the Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS) team.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho - Minister of Health & Population Welfare, Government of Sindh, was the chief guest at the inauguration. Saeed Ghani – Minister of Information and Labour, Government of Sindh, Dr. Palitha Mahipala – WHO Representative, Head of Mission in Pakistan, and Senior Government representatives from the Ministry of Health as well as the District Management team graced the occasion. Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, along with senior executives of the Bank represented HBL at the inauguration.

The facility has been set up to support the Government of Sindh’s ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage vaccination across the city.

HBL undertook the largest vaccination drive for any corporate entity in the country as part of its #HBLCares initiative. More than 11,000 staff members and their families were vaccinated in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan.

The bank's President & CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb, commenting on the occasion, said: “HBL is proud to extend its support to the Government of Sindh in accelerating its efforts towards immunization of the people of Karachi. The HBL Drive-Through Vaccination Facility is one of the many initiatives that the Bank has undertaken to combat the COVID-19 crisis in the country. I would urge everyone to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated.”