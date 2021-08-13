Pakistani soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan gunfight: ISPR
Share
PESHAWAR – A terrorist was killed and another was apprehended during an action by security forces in Sararogha area of South Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Friday.
The apprehended terrorist revealed that they had planned to conduct a fire raid on a military post, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
A security personnel embraced martyrdom during intense exchange of fire. He is identified as Lance Naik Ziaullah from Mardan.
The ISPR said Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. "[The] sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.
Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in North ... 07:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom after terrorists fired on a military check post in ...
- PAKvENG – PCB announces schedule for England's first tour to ...08:06 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Pakistani soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan ...07:44 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Noor Mukadam was raped, tortured before murder, reveals forensic ...07:14 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- COVID-19: HBL Drive-Through Vaccination Facility opens at Karachi ...06:52 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Indian man bites snake to death in revenge06:24 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Stars defend Nimra Khan amid divorce fiasco04:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Pakistani stars pay heartfelt tributes to Durdana Butt04:31 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- It's official! Nasir Khan Jan is now married04:08 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021