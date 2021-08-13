Pakistani soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan gunfight: ISPR

PESHAWAR – A terrorist was killed and another was apprehended during an action by security forces in Sararogha area of South Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Friday.

The apprehended terrorist revealed that they had planned to conduct a fire raid on a military post, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A security personnel embraced martyrdom during intense exchange of fire. He is identified as Lance Naik Ziaullah from Mardan.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. "[The] sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.