Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan attack: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom after terrorists fired on a military check post in northern Pakistan, the military's media media said on Saturday.
The solider has been identified as 29-year-old Sepoy Shahid, resident of Bahawalnagar, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner when terrorists fired on a military check post in Ghariom area of North Waziristan District.
"Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists," the ISPR statement added.
"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it further said.
