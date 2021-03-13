PM Imran okays establishment of Civil Drone Authority

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the establishment of the Civil Drone Authority (CDA) for the development of the sector in Pakistan.

The premier while chairing the meeting said that using drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes was the need of the hour.

The establishment of this authority will fill the existing vacuum due to the non-availability of law to regulate this important sector. It will also be instrumental in the promotion and domestic production of this critical technology.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے سول ڈرون اتھارٹی کے قیام کی منظوری دے دی سول ڈرون اتھارٹی کے قیام کا مقصد ملک میں ڈرون ٹیکنالوجی کا فروغ، ڈویلپمنٹ اور اس اہم شعبے کو ریگولیٹ کرنا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/kTAgZ7Bqmd — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 13, 2021

The Civil Drone Authority will be mandated to regulate and control the aircraft system in Pakistan. It will also develop standards for manufacturing, operations, training and research and development. Besides, it will also provide technical guidance to the industrial sector to facilitate domestic manufacturing.