PM Imran okays establishment of Civil Drone Authority
Web Desk
02:21 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
PM Imran okays establishment of Civil Drone Authority
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the establishment of the Civil Drone Authority (CDA) for the development of the sector in Pakistan.  

The premier while chairing the meeting said that using drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes was the need of the hour.

The establishment of this authority will fill the existing vacuum due to the non-availability of law to regulate this important sector. It will also be instrumental in the promotion and domestic production of this critical technology. 

The Civil Drone Authority will be mandated to regulate and control the aircraft system in Pakistan. It will also develop standards for manufacturing, operations, training and research and development. Besides, it will also provide technical guidance to the industrial sector to facilitate domestic manufacturing.

More From This Category
NAB moves LHC for Maryam's bail cancellation
02:47 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Watch – Aerial firing during wedding ceremony ...
01:09 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
PM Imran felicitates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate ...
11:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
Pakistan, UAE Naval Chiefs discuss defence ...
10:45 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
16 areas of Lahore put under smart-lockdown as UK ...
10:22 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, three children contract ...
09:30 AM | 13 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with Anuskha Sharma after daughter's birth
11:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr