Pak Suzuki shines at PAPS 2020

LAHORE - Pak Suzuki celebrated the successful launch of the new Alto at Pakistan Auto Show 2020 at Expo Centre at Lahore which was attended by officials from Pakistan’s largest automobile manufacturing companies; auto parts manufacturers and a large number of people.

The all new Alto comes with some of the most useful features such as fuel efficiency, Japanese contemporary technology, 3 years or 60,000 km warranty, spaciousness and a unique eyecatching design that matches the taste of a diverse audience. The upper versions of the all new Alto come with two airbags, ABS in addition to the standard seat belts. It is powered by the latest R Series engine which provides optimum power and unmatched fuel efficiency. The

new Alto is Pak Suzuki’s car for first-time buyers and presented to the aspiring youth, family, corporate officials.

The launch of All New Alto remained very successful as reflected through its sales number (over 25,000) achieved in just 7 months in 2019 making it The Best Debut Car for The Year 2019.

MD Pak Suzuki Mr. Masafumi Harano also endorsed their recent promotion of lucky draw in which 200 lucky winners get a chance to perform umrah, this offer is valid for all those customers who will buy any Suzuki vehicle in the month of February and March 2020.

Additionally, Wagon R customers will also get Free registration offer purchasing Wagon R from 11th February to 31st March, 2020.

From the context of customer experience and its association with the brand, “My Suzuki My Story” is a platform where we try to interact with customers to gauge their “long term association and engagement with the brand.” Masafumi Harano, the Managing Director of Pak Suzuki, explained the perspective of the company on My Suzuki My Story and being a pioneer in automobile industry and with the legacy of 40 years in Pakistan, Pak Suzuki’sstrong

connection with its customers.

At Pak Suzuki; we cater to widest range of customers from passenger cars to light commercial segment through our largest dealership network of more than 162 outlets covering 96 cities.

Pak Suzuki has proved that even in tough economic conditions, success can be achieved and sustained through its customer-centric approach, introducing new models over the years.

Pak Suzuki thank its customers for their trust in Pak Suzuki. Pak Suzuki is beginning a new era of Generation Suzuki that is driven towards the future.