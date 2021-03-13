Four arrested for ‘gang-raping' a woman in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony
Share
LAHORE – Four men on Saturday arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in the Nishtar Colony area of the provincial capital.
According to the police, the victim alleged that last night, the four men took her to a house where she was allegedly gang-raped.
A case has been registered against the accused men on the complaint of the victim. The accused are identified as Usman, Kaleemullah, Zohaib and Moazzam. The DNA test has been conducted and the police officials are waiting for the report to proceed further.
Eight-year-old missing girl found ‘raped’, ... 01:28 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
ATTOCK – In a heinous act in North Punjab, an eight-year-old girl, who went missing from an engagement ceremony ...
Earlier in Feb, two sons of an influential landlord allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in the Khathri village – suburbs of Khairpur Nathan Shah.
Khairpur’s influential gang-raped 10-year-old ... 04:20 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
SUKKUR – In a heinous crime in Sindh province on Wednesday, two sons of an influential landlord allegedly ...
-
-
- Four arrested for ‘gang-raping' a woman in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony03:13 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
-
- PM Imran okays establishment of Civil Drone Authority02:21 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with Anuskha Sharma after ...11:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Atif Aslam celebrates 38th birthday with family09:54 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Love... costs! Couple whose public proposal went viral expelled from ...07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021