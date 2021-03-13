Four arrested for ‘gang-raping' a woman in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony

LAHORE – Four men on Saturday arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in the Nishtar Colony area of the provincial capital.

According to the police, the victim alleged that last night, the four men took her to a house where she was allegedly gang-raped.

A case has been registered against the accused men on the complaint of the victim. The accused are identified as Usman, Kaleemullah, Zohaib and Moazzam. The DNA test has been conducted and the police officials are waiting for the report to proceed further.

Earlier in Feb, two sons of an influential landlord allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in the Khathri village – suburbs of Khairpur Nathan Shah.