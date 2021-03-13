NAB moves LHC for Maryam's bail cancellation
LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau Saturday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking suspension of bail granted to PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz.
The national anti-corruption watchdog in its plea stated that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader who is currently on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case is taking unnecessary advantage of the bail. They added that investigation of the case is underway and Maryam Nawaz is not cooperating in it.
The NAB has pleaded with the court to suspend bail granted to Maryam so that investigation can be carried out properly.
Earlier in November 2019, the PML-N leader was granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. She has been accused of money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.
