NAB initiates another inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif for helicopter ‘misuse’
ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau has initiated another inquiry against PML-N leader and former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif for allegedly misusing the government's helicopters for his personal work.
An Executive Board Meeting presided by Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal approved the filing of eight corruption references against different personalities.
The anti-graft watchdog stated that during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab, the PML-N leader used government assets including a helicopter for private use.
The officials also accorded approval for filing a corruption reference against former chairman CDA Imtiaz Inayat Elahi for allotting two cancelled commercial plots by abusing the authority.
In the meeting, references against former Karachi director-general parks Liaquat Qaimkhani and former CDA chairperson Imtiaz Inayat were also approved.
The bureau officials also dismissed the inquiry against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.
