NAB initiates another inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif for helicopter ‘misuse’
Web Desk
11:10 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
NAB initiates another inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif for helicopter ‘misuse’
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau has initiated another inquiry against PML-N leader and former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif for allegedly misusing the government's helicopters for his personal work.

An Executive Board Meeting presided by Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal approved the filing of eight corruption references against different personalities.

The anti-graft watchdog stated that during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab, the PML-N leader used government assets including a helicopter for private use.

Shehbaz Sharif shifted to hospital as health ... 12:05 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz ...

The officials also accorded approval for filing a corruption reference against former chairman CDA Imtiaz Inayat Elahi for allotting two cancelled commercial plots by abusing the authority.

In the meeting, references against former Karachi director-general parks Liaquat Qaimkhani and former CDA chairperson Imtiaz Inayat were also approved.

The bureau officials also dismissed the inquiry against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Captain Safdar reaches outside NAB chairman’s ... 11:10 AM | 5 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader, Captain Muhammad Safdar has posted a video of the house of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Super League 2021 postponed after ...
12:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
FBR officer arrested for 'running over' traffic ...
12:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
PM Imran to inaugurate 14th ECO Summit today
11:40 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
‘Zarb-e-Hadeed’: Bahawalpur Corps take part ...
10:40 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
PSL 2021 – Three more players of different ...
10:10 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 64 ...
09:45 AM | 4 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff accused of plagiarism
07:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr