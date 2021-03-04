PM Imran to inaugurate 14th ECO Summit today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the 14th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit today.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair the ECO Summit. The theme of the 14th summit is “Regional Economic Cooperation in the Aftermath of COVID-19”.
A statement issued by the Foreign Office stated ‘Pakistan has been actively contributing towards the advancement of the goals and objectives of ECO, including regional economic integration.’
While sharing ????????’s perspective on #COVID19 challenges, the PM will outline his vision for regional economic development in line with #ECO’s founding principles of promotion of trade and connectivity. 2/2@PakPMO @SMQureshiPTI— Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 3, 2021
The premier, while sharing the country’s perspective on ongoing Covid pandemic challenges, will outline his vision for regional economic development in line with ECO’s founding principles of promotion of trade and connectivity.
Pakistan is one of the founding members of ECO, in addition to Iran and Turkey. Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan later joined ECO.
