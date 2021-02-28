PM Imran launches Al-Beruni Radius tourism project at Nandana Fort
Web Desk
09:30 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
PM Imran launches Al-Beruni Radius tourism project at Nandana Fort
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday (today) launched Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project for the revival of Pakistan’s heritage.

The premier is keen on the preservation and conservation of the Al-Beruni Radius site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari briefed the premier about the tourism project. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain were also present on the occasion.

The site's archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth. The historical Nandana Fort is located in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.

Earlier, Special Assistant to PM on overseas Zulfi Bukhari also shared an updated about the eco-friendly project.

